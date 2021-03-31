Shandro hears long list of concerns

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The possible closure of the physio department at the High Prairie Health Complex was not the only issue High Prairie town council had on its plate when meeting with Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro March 24.



In an email, Mayor Brian Panasiuk said council thanked Shandro for the announcement of the renal dialysis unit opening and demolition of the old hospital.



However, as council promised, they would continue to hold the government accountable until both occurred.



“He indicated that construction has started and the dialysis unit and the opening is still slated for early 2022,” said Panasiuk.



“The minister did not have an update on the demolition of the old hospital as the project has been turned over to Infrastructure to tender out,” he added.



Peace River MLA Dan Williams accompanied Shandro on the visit and said he would get an update for council on that issue.



Other concerns were expressed.



“We again stressed the need to see obstetrics services resume in High Prairie, which means we need the operating room and ultrasound units to be functioning,” said Panasiuk.



“We also pushed to have a helipad at the hospital.”



Shandro replied AHS is not willing to take on the operating costs of the helipad.



“So we asked what are the operating costs and perhaps the Town could cover the operation,” said Panasiuk.