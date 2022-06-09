Sharkawi named 2021 Citizen-of-the-Year

Barry Sharkawi

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man with a long history of involvement and dedication to High Prairie can add another honour to his resume.

Barry Sharkawi was selected by town council at its May 24 meeting at its 2021 Citizen-of-the-Year.

Sharkawi will receive a plaque and have his name included on the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument.

Denise Willier nominated Sharkawi because of his 15 years of involvement with the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council and because he helped lobby for the new High Prairie Health Complex.

“He is a very caring and compassionate person who will go above and beyond for his family and friends,” wrote Willier in her nomination.

Sharkawi moved to High Prairie in 1973 and has operated many businesses. He has always had a deep passion for politics and community service, having served on countless provincial and federal boards including the Conservative party provincial constituency association and town council.

Locally, he was also involved with the former Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance [chair] as well as the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce [current chair], and former High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce. By building contacts through the provincial government, Sharkawi played an important role in the Tolko plant start-up and the installation of the renal dialysis unit at the hospital.

Through the current chamber, he was involved in the petition for the old hospital demolition which is currently underway. Regarding the construction of the new hospital, Sharkawi was recognized by Alberta Health Services for his efforts.

As chair of the CRC, Sharkawi supported and worked toward High Prairie being the hub for children’s services in the region despite bids from other communities.

Sharkawi was named as chair of the Northern Lakes College board of governors April 6. He plans to work toward expanding programs and services.

Sharkawi also has a deep passion for sports and recreation He has served on the executive of the High Prairie Regals including president, and supports all sports including the High Prairie Red Wings, High Prairie Minor Hockey, and the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup.