Sharkawi succeeds Vandermeulen as Northern Lakes College chair

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie resident Barry Sharkawi is the new chair of the Northern Lakes College board of governors.

Barry Sharkawi

The announcement was made by the Alberta government in an order-in-Council April 6.

Sharkawi is a long-time High Prairie businessman, former town councillor and current High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Sharkawi’s appointment is effective immediately and expires April 5, 2025.

He succeeds longtime chair Dan Vandermeulen.

South Peace News has scheduled in interview with Sharkawi April 8, which will be posted on this website at a later date.