Sharpe named principal at Ecole Providence

Alysia Sharpe

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ecole Providence School in McLennan welcomes a new principal when the 2023-24 school year starts.

Alysia Sharpe was named the new principal, announced in a Holy Family Catholic Regional Division news release dated May 12.

She succeeds Krista Veitch, who becomes the new principal at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie.

Sharpe is pleased to accept the opportunity to take on the role at the school where she has been on staff for many years.

“I am excited to become the principal at Ecole Providence School,” Sharpe says.

“I have always stressed the importance of building a strong relationship between the community and the school and I look forward to continuing to ensure that Providence is a welcoming and caring school for all students.”

A longtime resident of McLennan, Sharpe is an active community volunteer for the McLennan Legion and the McLennan Parks and Recreation Board.

Supt. Betty Turpin says Sharpe has a good understanding of the school and brings extensive teaching experience to her new role.

Sharpe has been teaching for 15 years and brings a wealth of experience from multiple schools and school divisions.

“Alysia is already an integral part of the school as a teacher, as well as the inclusive education co-ordinator,” Turpin says.

“Given her educational background and her volunteering in the community, Alysia is an ideal fit and I look forward to supporting her in her new role.”

Sharpe earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from York University and received her teaching degree from the University of Alberta in 2007. This winter, she will start to pursue her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Alberta.