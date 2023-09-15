Sheets assumes role as principal at Vanier

Bill Sheets

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Georges. P. Vanier School in Donnelly welcomes Bill Sheets as its new principal.

He brings a wealth of expertise and leadership in education in his new role, says a High Prairie School Division news release.

Sheets has more than 25 years of teaching experience, including more than one decade as a school administrator

He succeeds Terry Hogan, who moved on to become the principal at Holy Family School in Grimshaw after one year at Vanier.

As the new principal at Vanier, Sheets is poised to lead the school community with vision, compassion and a student-centred approach.

His extensive experience as an educator and administrator and his commitment to collaborative decision-making will contribute to the continued growth and success of the school.

Throughout is career, Sheets has demonstrated a strong dedication to educational development and community engagement.

Sheets has invested in his professional growth by engaging in ongoing professional development.

Notably, he has pursued training in Restorative Practices in Schools, reflecting his commitment to foster positive relationships, promote a healthy school climate and create a safe and inclusive learning environment.

His educational background in high school math and science and his extensive teaching experience have equipped him with a deep understanding of effective instructional practices and a commitment to student success.

As a northern representative for the Alberta Teachers’ Association Outreach Education Council, Sheets has been a vocal advocate for students’ diverse needs and has worked tirelessly to ensure equitable access to quality education.