Sheldon, Pendrak win Lakeside 4-H speaking honours

Lace Sheldon

4-H Reporter

The Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club public speaking presentations were held on Feb. 27. Due to Covid restrictions the presentations were held via Zoom.

There were two groups of presentations:

Senior category

Place/Speaker Topic

Lace Sheldon Battleship Bismarck Aiden McLaughlin Rodeo Trae Klassen Vaping

Intermediate category

Place/Speaker Topic

Isaac Pendrak Platypus Noah Pendrak DDT Kayden Klassen Acting as MC

A special thank-you to our judges for the event: Keith Dillabough, Sarah Evans and J.D. Dennis.