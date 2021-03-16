Sheldon, Pendrak win Lakeside 4-H speaking honours

· by · 0

Lace Sheldon
4-H Reporter

The Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club public speaking presentations were held on Feb. 27. Due to Covid restrictions the presentations were held via Zoom.
There were two groups of presentations:

Senior category

Place/Speaker Topic

  1. Lace Sheldon Battleship Bismarck
  2. Aiden McLaughlin Rodeo
  3. Trae Klassen Vaping

Intermediate category

Place/Speaker Topic

  1. Isaac Pendrak Platypus
  2. Noah Pendrak DDT
  3. Kayden Klassen Acting as MC

A special thank-you to our judges for the event: Keith Dillabough, Sarah Evans and J.D. Dennis.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment