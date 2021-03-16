Sheldon, Pendrak win Lakeside 4-H speaking honours

Lace Sheldon
4-H Reporter
The Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club public speaking presentations were held on Feb. 27. Due to Covid restrictions the presentations were held via Zoom.
There were two groups of presentations:
Senior category
Place/Speaker Topic
- Lace Sheldon Battleship Bismarck
- Aiden McLaughlin Rodeo
- Trae Klassen Vaping
Intermediate category
Place/Speaker Topic
- Isaac Pendrak Platypus
- Noah Pendrak DDT
- Kayden Klassen Acting as MC
A special thank-you to our judges for the event: Keith Dillabough, Sarah Evans and J.D. Dennis.