Shooting suspect sets inquiry date

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three people charged in connection with a police incident where shots were fired at officers in High Prairie last May 31 will go to preliminary inquiry in October.



The case of Archie Peter Papastesis, 37, of Valleyview, Kenny Manichoose, 32, of Valleyview, and Courtenay Michelle Cunningham, 29, of Edmonton, returned to High Prairie provincial court Jan 18.



Judge G.W. Paul set the date for preliminary inquiry for Oct. 14.



Lawyers for the three expect the inquiry will take up to one day, says duty counsel Harry Jong, who spoke as an agent for lawyer Derek Renzini.



“He estimates it will take one day for the preliminary inquiry,” Jong says as he spoke for Renzini.



The three accused were charged after an incident May 31, 2020 that included shots fired at High Prairie police.



Cunningham is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a vehicle with no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of stolen property, assaulting peace officer



Papastesis is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, careless use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault a peace officer and possession of a prohibited firearm.



Manichoose is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault a peace officer and possession of a prohibited firearm.



The incident sparked a massive police action including the RCMP Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and a RCMP helicopter.



Police say the incident was triggered by a traffic stop in northeast High Prairie around 2 a.m.



An RCMP news release says officers were responding to a traffic report involving a vehicle when shots were fired in their direction.



The vehicle was recovered abandoned at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside.



Two guns were seized from the vehicle, police report.