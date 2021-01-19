Shopping experience promises to surely be ‘Twice is Nice’

Twice is Nice Boutique in High Prairie plans to open Jan. 27 to sell gently-used and new furniture and household items. The business is operated by Twice is Nice Boutique Society. Left-right, are president Diana Oliver, vice-president Cathy Dusterhoft and secretary-treasurer Barb Arseneault.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People looking to buy or donate good used furniture will be able to do that at a new business downtown High Prairie.



Twice is Nice Boutique is scheduled to open Jan. 27 at the Elks Hall as a service by a new community-based charitable organization.



“Our goal is to offer customers quality clean products,” says Diana Oliver, president of the Twice is Nice Boutique Society.



“We accept second-hand furniture, dishes, bedding, clothing or any such items.”



Broken and soiled items are not accepted.



Located at 5211 – 49 Street, Twice is Nice will open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to start.



“We believe there is such a need in our community,” Oliver says.



“We rely totally on donations and have no ability to issue tax receipts.”



No salaries will be paid and all involved will give their time as volunteers of the society that was created by a group of people from St. Paul’s Catholic Church, working totally independent of the church.



“With COVID, and after doing the math and counting our many blessings, some of us feel it is time to become creative for the long-term survival of our parish,” Oliver says.



“We are living in very uncertain, somewhat confusing times.



“It’s not always easy, but we must be thankful for each day.”



The new society is ready to support the community in the new venture.



“So a handful of ladies, working totally independent of the church, pooled our pennies together, or may we say provided seed money, to form a non-profit society to see if we could raise funds for our church and our community.”



Volunteers began to prepare the Elks Hall for the business, she says.



“Last fall, we received some amazing furniture donations in speculation that the business may become a reality,” Oliver says.



“In early January, the word has been getting out to the public and response has been overwhelming and positive.”



Several items were already sold to people because of need, she says.



“Since Jan. 8, we have received donations almost on a daily basis,” Oliver says.



“Several people have come forward, offering their valuable time and assistance.”



The High Prairie Elks Lodge is working in support of the society, she says.



For more information phone Oliver at [780] 523-8503, vice-president Cathy Dusterhoft at [780] 536-7123, Len and Marie Brulotte at [780] 305-3650 or Roseanne Ochran at [780] 523-3089.