Shortage of bus drivers a concern

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Challenges to recruit bus drivers and spare bus drivers were discussed by the High Prairie School Division board of trustees at its Oct. 26 meeting.

Driver shortages are being experienced across the province, says Harry Davis, director of transportation, in a news release.

Davis reviewed current strategies used to recruit staff and plans moving forward when he spoke to the board.

Engagement sessions scheduled

HPSD plans to consult school communities in the coming months.

At its monthly meeting Oct. 26, the board discussed upcoming school reports to the board.

Tentative dates are being proposed for December and early January.

Community engagement sessions are being planned to coincide with the same dates.

Information on the community engagement sessions will be sent out to school communities when details are finalized.

Stipend for student teachers

The board approved a stipend of $100 per week for student teachers coming to HPSD to complete any of their student teaching sessions.

Debating online meetings

The board discussed the options to hold its regular meetings hosted online, the method used much of the time when gathering and social distancing restrictions were introduced since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

The board directed administration to research further into options around hosting videos of board meetings.