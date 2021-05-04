Shovels ready for Pleasantview project

The drawings shows the addition of 20 units at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie as seen from the northeast. Stuart Olson Construction is the main contractor for the project.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Construction to add 20 seniors’ housing units to Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is set to start in early May.



Groundwork is ready to go, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



Project contractor Stuart Olson Construction plans to start work on the site May 4.



“We are in the planning stages of a sod-turning ceremony on June 5,” Pratt says.



“This would also kick off a small fundraising campaign to cover costs to upgrade the greenhouse and walking trails.”



He plans to release more details on that project in the coming weeks.



Budgeted at $7,792,640, the two-storey addition will be located on the northwest part of the current lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites.



The addition will include 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom suites to accommodate seniors 65 years of age and older.



“We have about 20 per cent of the units spoken for already,” Pratt says.



Demand for the new units is growing as the units will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis, he adds.



Earthwork, the foundation and pilings will take a few months before work on the shell planned to start in September.



Neighbours and motorists are advised to be cautious around increased construction traffic.



The project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022.



“Once we have a detailed construction timeline, we will share that with our neighbours and the Town of High Prairie,” Pratt says.



“Heart River Housing has made the construction team very aware of the potential traffic risks in the area.”



Suites are designed to give seniors full privacy yet have the option to be interactive within the lodge, Pratt says.



A one-bedroom unit ranges in space from 650-710 square feet.



Suites are also barrier-free.



A two-bedroom unit ranges from 860-915 square feet.



Each unit includes major appliances and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower.



Outside, each suite will include a balcony eight feet by six feet and personal cold storage.



Exterior access to the building will be secure with buzz-in doors and security cameras.



Residents will be able to keep their vehicles under covered parking with a roof only.



A games room and family room will be featured to the east side of the new building in space that formerly housed HRH main office.



Walking trails, an outdoor gathering area, a fountain and greenhouse are planned for the northeast part of the property.



Applications are available at HRH central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.



Anyone interested in the new units may also contact Pleasantview lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or Pratt by email at [email protected]