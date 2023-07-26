Show & Shine Aug. 12 at Donnelly

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Smoky River Agricultural Society’s 75th Anniversary Show and Shine will be held on Aug. 12 at the Donnelly Fairgrounds with dozens of car owners anticipated to participate.

“We are hoping to attract everything from classic cars and trucks to modern cars and trucks, even bikes are welcome,” says organizer Korby Boulet.

“With everything going on during the day, I’d say it’s a great family event spread across the fairgrounds.”

The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., all cars are asked to be registered the morning of the event.

Boulet says the fair entry fee is the only cost to the show and shine, with individual car numbers being handed out at the show and shine booth.

“We have three trophies for first, second and third place, a kid’s choice award,” he says.

“Participants and spectators can place ballots with their favourite car number on it, kid’s ballots go into a separate box, and we will tally the ballots and give them out to the winners. Kid’s choice ballots will also be used to raffle a prize for kids.”

He adds the event will be a great opportunity for parents, kids, and the community.

“I think kids who enjoy cars will just love wandering around and seeing real life versions of toy cars they potentially have at home,” says Boulet.

“Hopefully, it continues on every year, which if this year is successful, I’m sure it should.”

Cost for the event is simply the admittance fee to the fair with a $10 entry cost for an adult, and $5 for children aged 5-15 years.