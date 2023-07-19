Show & Shine returns to McLennan Aug. 5

Approximately 25 cars entered the show and shine event on Aug. 13, 2022.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Ryders Riding Club are gearing up to welcome back its 2nd Annual Show and Shine event on Aug. 5 in McLennan.

Ryders president Tammy Stout says the event was well received last year, and they’re hoping this year’s event will welcome even more people.

“We want to hold an annual event for the community and surrounding area to attend,” says Stout of the importance of the event.

“Last year we had a great response and hope to have an even better event this year. The Ryders are raising money, so we can give it back to the community.”

The event will once again be held at the H.W. Fish Arena on Highway 2 going through McLennan, and will feature additional attractions including a food truck, rolled ice cream, lemonade stand, fresh veggies from 57 Legends, tattoo artist from Cree8iv Ink, and local baking.

If anyone is interested in putting in a table with their goods, there is no fee. Ryders is asking for a donation to offset the costs for the Ryders Community Christmas Event of unwrapped toys for kids, or a monetary donation.

Stout notes they will also have a biker poker rally, and beer gardens with a DJ for the evening.

Of course, the main attraction will be all the decked-out vehicles, bikes, and other motorized toys.

“(It’s a place) where you can showcase your rides: bike, car, truck or van, and 18-wheelers (no trailers),” says Stout.

“Last year, we had a great response of approximately 125 people.”

The ever-thoughtful riding club likes to ensure they give back to the community in any way they possibly can. This year, they will be donating all proceeds to hosting a community event at Christmas.

“This year we are planning a Ryders Community Christmas event, where everyone is invited,” she says.

“We plan on making a traditional Christmas dinner, have Santa and Mrs. Claus in attendance and where we will give gifts to the kids registered. The money we are raising will be used for the Ryders Community Christmas event.”

Registration for the show and shine is $20 per vehicle. Stout adds that there will be prizes for each category of machine.

The club asks that car enthusiasts register in advance for the event. Stout notes they have an event page on Facebook, and they will be advertising the event every week through their page.

“We want to have an annual event to offer a day of fun, community, comradery, and laughter for all ages,” says Stout.

“Last year, we received a donation from the Region 5 Metis Nation, and we were able to deliver gifts to children and families in our community.”

Stout says they want to hold an exciting and different event in the area, all while ensuring the money is going to a good cause. They concentrate on supporting the community and surrounding area, promoting socialization amongst residents and their guests.

“We want to bring our community together in a time when some may not have anyone to share the day with and what better way than to spend it with your community?” she explains.

“We are wanting to have a great day for everyone to enjoy and the more input the more we can offer. We are also looking for volunteers to help on the day maybe selling tickets for the dance, accepting registrations for the show and shine, and registrations for the poker rally.”

Last year, the group attracted 25 machines in the show and shine, and they are hoping that more people will attend this year. They have been able to advertise on the provincial car show social media page and they will be holding the event regardless of whether it’s sunny or raining.

If you would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or talk to Stout, you can phone her at (780) 536-4019. You can also call Gail Taylor at (780) 837-0569 or Sharlene Lambert at (780) 291-0783.

Stout says they would love to hear from the community on what they think they should be added to the event.