Sign to mark Police Point site selected

An information sign for Police Point in Grouard has been finalized. The sign is 48 x 30 inches high.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An information sign to describe the history of Police Point in Grouard has been selected by Big Lakes County council.



At its regular meeting Aug. 11, council approved the final sign design on the historical site.



“The pictures are good,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



“At least you can see what it was.”



Big Lakes plans to locate the sign at First Street NW on the east side of the road facing the Police Point property.



Grouard Seniors’ Society assisted county administration to design the sign and draft the content, says a report from Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



Council budgeted a plaque for $3,000 to $5,000, building an approach for $500-$1,000 and a pedestal and concrete framing for $1,000, Hawken writes in his report.



Funds will come from the Grouard cultural reserve.



The Police Point site consists of a circa 1900 North West Mounted Police barracks building and livery stable, a circa 1930 telegraph office, and the historic Police Point Trail.



The barrack building is one-and one-half storeys and has a front-facing gable roof with wood shingles. It is log construction with dovetail joints and wood shingles in the gables.



The livery stable has a side-facing gable roof with wood shingles. It is log construction with dovetail joints, wood shingles and a diamond window in the gables.



The telegraph office is one-and one-half storeys and has a side-facing gable roof with wood shingles. It is also log construction with dovetail joints and wood shingles in the gables. It has an open veranda and a brick chimney.



The nearby Police Point Trail consists of a trail surrounded by trees that runs along the edge of Buffalo Bay.



This river lot is located on the edge of Buffalo Bay in Grouard in Big Lakes County.



It is approximately 200 metres from the Police Point Trail.

Heritage Value

This site is significant for its association with the institution of the North West Mounted Police in Big Lakes County and for its association with the theme of transportation in Big Lakes County.



The NWMP detachment was established at this location in the Lesser Slave Lake Settlement now called Grouard, in 1897 due to the influx of people travelling to the Yukon Klondike.



The station became the district headquarters in 1901. The Northwest Mounted Police [NWMP] became the Royal Northwest Mounted Police [RNWMP] in 1905 and then the Royal Canadian Mounted Police [RCMP] in 1920.



By 1914, Grouard was incorporated as a town and had a population of 1,400 permanent residents, increasing the need for local police.



Grouard had many other services to offer settlers, including a school, doctors, lawyers, general stores, department stores, hotels, churches, banks, and the Dominion Land Office etc.



It was even advertised as the “Capital to the North” before being bypassed by the railroad in 1914.



The RCMP detachment continued to be located in the barracks and used the livery stable until the detachment closed in 1933.