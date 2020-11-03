Sign will mark site of historic Police Point

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A historical site in Grouard will be recognized by Big Lakes County.



Police Point will be identified by a sign on county property by the site on First Street Southwest.



At its regular meeting Oct. 28, Big Lakes council approved a motion to erect a sign or plaque with a short history.



The recommendation was presented by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



Council also supported a recommendation to not create a bylaw to declare the site under the provincial Historical Resources Act.



“This then keeps the public off the owner’s private property, but still in view of the buildings,” Hawken says.



“This doesn’t limit the owners with what they can do with the land once the buildings collapse and avoids the need for any lease agreements.”



Hawken presented several reasons why administration doesn’t support a historical bylaw.



“The intent behind a historical resources bylaw is to maintain the historical structures on the property and that isn’t the County’s goal,” Hawken says.



The bylaw would limit what the owner could do with the land, which means the County would have to enter into an agreement and lease it from the owners.



“With the County’s intent of recognizing the significance of the history but no investment into the property, we can achieve this without the agreement and negotiations,” Hawken says.



The structures are at their life’s end and could fall any day with a big storm, he says.



“Once that happens, we have a bylaw protecting collapsed buildings and would need an amendment so the owners could then clean up the property which is adding red tape to the process.”