Signs remember missing, murdered Indigenous people

Driftpile Cree Nation unveiled new signs on Highway 2 to recognize missing and murdered Indigenous people in a ceremony Oct. 29. Standing, left-right, are Elder Calvin Badger, Indian Residential Schools [IRS] Driftpile regional health support worker Avis Giroux, Driftpile cultural IRS support worker Nancy Chalifoux, Marilyn Chalifoux, April Isadore, and Marcella Estachikon, representing families of MMIP.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists driving through Driftpile Cree Nation are reminded about missing and murdered Indigenous people [MMIP].



The sign on Highway 2 at the east entrance Driftpile was unveiled in a ceremony Oct. 29.



Another sign is located on the west entrance of the community, about 50 km east of High Prairie.



“Indigenous people deserve safety and justice,” says Nancy Chalifoux, cultural support worker for the Indian Residential School program for Driftpile.



She leads the Driftpile MMIP support group with Avis Giroux, IRS regional health support worker.



“We formed an MMIP support group in February 2019 to bring families together in a safe place where they can share what has been helpful and meaningful for them to understand the loss of their loved one,” Chalifoux says.



“When MMIP happens to you, it stuns you and leaves you disconnected from mind, body and soul.”



She states national facts that indicate:



-Three MMIP deaths are recorded every month.



-Indigenous people are 12 times more likely to go missing or be murdered.



-More than 1,000 Indigenous people are currently missing across Canada.



“Every one of those statistics and numbers is a human being,” Chalifoux says.



“They have families that love them. They are not faceless.”



She notes that Indigenous women make up just four per cent of the Canadian population, yet they are 12 times more likely to go missing or be murdered.



A special message was also expressed from Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council [LSLIRC].



“We need to end these crimes on our people,” LSLIRC health director Marcella Schnurr says in a message read in her absence.



“It is with continued awareness and having events like this that may save the lives of our people.”



She also advises Indigenous people to take caution wherever they are.



“Parents, youth, please continue to be aware of your surroundings and always let someone know where you are or where you are going to be,” Schnurr says.



Driftpile Councillors Caroline Isadore and Hank Giroux shared words on behalf of Chief Dwayne Laboucan, who was unable to attend.



“The MMIP movement is of utmost importance to people of our nation,” Isadore says.



“We, as council, administration and leaders support the movement of MMIP.



“We need to protect us.”



Councillor Hank Giroux urges the Alberta Government of Alberta to get involved in the issue.



“We need the provincial government to see what is happening with missing and murdered Indigenous people and start taking action,” Giroux says.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service continues to be committed to support MMIP.



“We are your police force to support you,” says Dale Cox, chief of police.



“It’s people like Nancy and others in the community who are going to help make change.”



Organizers thank Northwest Machine and Welding in High Prairie for installing the metal signs.



The Driftpile MMIP Support Group plans to unveil an MMIP statue and host a round dance in spring 2021, Chalifoux says.