Simard resigns from Falher council

Paosu Simard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A seat on Town of Falher council is vacant again.

At its regular meeting June 8, council received a letter of resignation from Paosu [Bobo] Simard, who resigned for personal reasons.

She became a councillor when she was sworn in May 2 when council returned to a full slate of seven members.

Nominations are now open for the seat and will be accepted until Aug. 31 by noon.

If more than one nomination is accepted, a byelection has been scheduled for Sept. 28.

Falher council was reduced to five members by Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver after the town did not receive enough nominations last September for the municipal elections.

Council was authorized to operate with a council of five on condition that a byelection be held to fill the vacancies by April 30.