Simpler policy to council’s liking

A much shorter policy regarding the holding of parades in Falher was much to council’s liking.

However, council preferred to see amendments in writing before passing Policy 621 Parade Policy.

The matter arose at council’s July 13 meeting.

“I like it because it really shortens it up,” said Mayor Donna Buchinski.

One of the biggest amendments is if an applicant adheres to all other aspects of the policy, they no longer have to appear before council during the application process, administration can simply approve.

“I’m happy with it,” added Councillor Robert Lauze.

The policy is expected to pass at the August meeting.