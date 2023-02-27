Sinclair wins Lesser Slave UCP nomination

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

As of early Monday morning, Feb. 27, Scott Sinclair appeared to be the winner of the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake.

South Peace News’ sister newspaper, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader, had received no official word from the party as of press time, but word from the Sinclair camp is that he won by three votes over Martine Carifelle on the third ballot, with Silas Yellowknee and Jerrad Cunningham trailing.

“Pretty wild!” said Sinclair in a phone interview. “You can’t tell me that every vote doesn’t matter.”

Sinclair also said he’d been told that due to the narrow margin, Carifelle had the right to appeal, within 48 hours.

Voting took place over two days, at stations in High Prairie, Wabasca and Slave Lake.

“I’m running as a candidate to serve all residents of Lesser Slave Lake,” said Sinclair in a news release, “and to restore trust in our community’s Member of the Legislative Assembly by mirroring the compassion, values and work ethic of Northern Albertans.”

The next Alberta provincial election is scheduled to be held on or before May 29.