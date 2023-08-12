‘Sing praises to the Lord!’

The High Prairie Community Gospel Sing was held July 30, the fifth Sunday of the month. Hearty music was enjoyed by 22 people from several local churches. All enjoyed an evening of hymns and choruses at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. Several people shared special songs while plenty of time was given for people to choose their favourite hymns and other inspirational songs for everyone to sing. The two-hour evening service allows people from various churches to gather to sing and celebrate their faith. Following the service, time is given for fellowship and refreshments. The next fifth Sundays of the month in 2023 are Oct. 29 and Dec. 31.

Several people from the Milestone Christian Church in High Prairie sing in the Filipino language of Tagalog at the Gospel Sing in High Prairie. Left-right, are Jo Francisco, Dita Calapia, Kelly Orena, Melmar Aquino, Pastor Val Orena and Emil Millo.