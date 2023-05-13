Sing praises to the Lord!

The High Prairie Community Gospel Sing returned April 30, held on the fifth Sunday of the month. About 40 people from several local churches enjoyed an evening of hymns and choruses at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. Several people shared in special songs while time was given for people to choose their favourite hymns and other inspirational songs for everyone to sing. The two-hour evening service allows people from various churches to gather to sing and celebrate. Following the service, time is set aside for fellowship and refreshments.