Sisters in Spirit Walk Oct. 4

Red hands were “painted” over Lisa Roberts, left, and Lennon Cardinal at the 2019 Sisters in Spirit Walk in High Prairie. The red hands signify a hand being over the mouth so the victim cannot speak. Roberts lost her mother, Evelyn Roberts, in 1978. The case remains unsolved.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s a trend organizers are hoping to grow.



Last year, the most successful Sisters in Spirit Walk to date was held around the Peace region with Kinuso, Driftpile, Peace River, Slave Lake and Valleyview all taking part. Over 100 attended several of the walks whereas less than a dozen people attended the first walk 12 years ago.



This year’s walk is Oct. 4. Tentative plans at press time called for the walk to begin at the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre at 10 a.m., then at the Driftpile Community Hall at noon, and High Prairie Friendship Centre at 1:30 p.m.



However, if Kinuso and Swan River join, the schedule will be adjusted and the walks at Driftpile and High Prairie will get pushed back to one hour to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.



An added twist to this year’s walk is that a single red dress will be front and centre at each walk, and taken to the other walks during the day.



The Sisters in Spirit Walks bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women. The red dress is the symbol of the MMIW.



At last year’s walk, Belinda Willier could not have been more pleased. She literally gushed with pride about how the Sisters in Spirit movement has grown locally since the High Prairie Friendship Centre started the first walk 12 years ago.



“We are growing,” she said. “The word is spreading!”



She spoke before the walk.



“We gather to honour our lost sisters and their families.



“We gather to show we are a united front.



“We gather to shed light on a crisis that affects every Canadian and we gather to pressure all levels of government to act now!”



Willier reminds everyone that the Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter offers a safe and supportive environment for battered women and their children, women in crisis, or other women in need of emergency accommodations.