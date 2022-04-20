Sisters return to catering

Sisters Shari McLaughlin, left, and Maureen Churchill have started catering again. The two were born and raised in Kinuso, where they still live. Photo courtesy of Maureen Churchill.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Two Kinuso sisters are taking catering to a new level.”

“We’ve been catering for over 20 years, part-time,” says Maureen Churchill.

Both Churchill, and her sister Shari McLaughlin, were working full-time, so it had lagged a bit recently. However, in January 2022, they started doing it again full-time.

Their company is called Maureen and Shari Catering.

“We’d thought about it a bit earlier,” says Churchill, but with COVID restrictions waited for January.

Churchill and McLaughlin come from a long line of cooks.

“Our mom was a great cook,” says Churchill, adding they learned from her.

In the early 1900s, their great-grandparents, Matt and Nelly Whitecotton, moved to Kinuso. Nelly started the Whitecotton Restaurant.

The family has been in the area ever since.

Churchill and McLaughlin still live in the Kinuso area, but are willing to travel. One of their upcoming jobs is in Leduc; however, the majority of their work is in the Slave Lake, Kinuso, High Prairie, McLennan, and Falher areas.

“We’re known for homemade buns,” says Churchill.

They also make their food from scratch.

“We’re excited to be back cooking in the area,” says Churchill. “And hope that everybody loves the food once they get a chance to taste it.”