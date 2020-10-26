Site preparation occurring at East Gate

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Work being done during the last week at the East Gate retail development site in High Prairie’s east end involves site preparation, says Martin Blair, managing director, First Aberdeen Developments.

“On that site, we’re tidying it up a bit in preparation for work for a building in April May,” he says Oct. 26.

“We’re still working on details. It’s kind of nice to get something going on that site,” he adds.

“I’m optimistic we’ll be building something in the spring.”

In 2016, it was announced that Peavey Mart and Tim Hortons would be the main tenants at the site. While Peavey Mart has since opened, Tim Hortons and other proposed developments are still a work in progress.

The site being “prepared” is the proposed location for a mini-mall.

Original plans also included a gas bar and restaurant at the East Gate location.