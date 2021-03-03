Slave Lake man arrested after car-jacking at Enilda

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have arrested a male following an early morning car-jacking near Range Road 154 in Enilda Feb. 25.



The incident began at 12:39 a.m. when police were alerted to a car-jacking involving a firearm, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, in a news release.



“The victim provided a male a ride and shortly after the male brandished an alleged firearm and told the victim to get out, fleeing in the vehicle,” says Fontaine.



“The victim did not sustain any injuries.”



Fontaine adds police located the vehicle near Valleyview, and successfully deployed a tire deflation device.



“The vehicle travelled another 30 km before it came to a stop and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect without further incident,” she says.



Jonah Chad Sawan, 25, of Slave Lake, faces 21 charges, the most serious being two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, flight from police, dangerous operation motor vehicle, obstruction of a police officer, possession of a firearm while prohibited, eight counts of failure to comply with conditions of release, and possession of a controlled substance.



Following a judicial hearing, Sawan was remanded into custody and appeared in High Prairie provincial court on March 1, too late for press.



Police are asking the public if they have information about this investigation, to please call the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can please contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at or or by using the the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.