Slave Lake man dies in rollover

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Slave Lake man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near Sucker Creek First Nation Nov. 17.

High Prairie RCMP Media Relations reports police were dispatched dispatched to the site at 6:15 a.m. involving a pick-up truck on Highway 2.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the truck was driving westbound before going off the road, hitting a driveway and then rolling. Road conditions at the time of the accident were poor due to ice,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

High Prairie RCMP, along with Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services, attended the scene. The 49-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

No further updates are anticipated.