Slow down, council pleads

Motorists in Enilda are reminded to obey the speed limits and drive safely.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People who drive off-highway vehicles and other vehicles in unsafe ways are again advised by Big Lakes County council to be responsible.



At its regular meeting Aug. 11, council accepted suggestions from an Enilda resident at a previous meeting for information.



“Council continues to prioritize public education and include traffic enforcement in our annual priority list to the RCMP,” the rest of the recommendation states.



Council also passed a motion by Grouard Councillor Fern Welch to prepare a bylaw to change the speed limits to be the same in all five hamlets in the county. The proposed bylaw will be presented at an upcoming council meeting.



Enilda and Grouard still have the standard speed limit of 50 km/h as stated in the speed limit bylaw.



The speed limit in Faust and Kinuso is only 40 km/h.



Joussard has a speed limit of 40 km/h from the Township Road 742A/Peace River Avenue beginning at Range Road 140 and continuing easterly about 6.9 km to Highway 2.



Enilda resident Eric Corbiere addressed council at its regular meeting July 28.



He is concerned about speeding in the hamlet by all types of vehicles.



Corbiere mentioned he sees people driving 50, 60, 70 km/h and higher in Enilda that raises the risk for children in the area.



He wants to see the speed limits changed to 30 km/h for side roads in Enilda and/or throughout the entire hamlet.



“Most of the speed limit in Enilda is 30 because of the playground,” Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell says.



Corbiere also requested that council ban people from driving all-terrain vehicles and dirtbikes in Enilda, at first on a trial basis.



He says people are purposely making loud noise in front of his property; people were speeding in front of his property and the offenders were doing this on purpose.



Corbiere told council he contacted the RCMP to try to address the issue.



After police contacted the individuals, they returned with several ATVs and dirtbikes to make more noise and a mess in front of Corbiere’s yard