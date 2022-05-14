Smoky chamber sets priorities

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Smoky River Chamber of Commerce has set its steps and priorities to promote businesses and boost community spirit.

The board of the newly-formed chamber for the Falher-McLennan area discussed and approved priorities at its regular meeting April 21.

“We’re excited to be stepping into this next phase for the chamber and to hear from the business community about what support they feel they need,” president Nichole Simard says.

“During the strategy session, we confirmed a few foundational things the chamber needs to do to truly get re-established such as launching our website.”

The board approved five other priorities as the chamber strives to build businesses and support by the local community.

Those include: