Smoky chamber strives to amalgamate

The Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce serves the whole region including businesses in the McLennan area. The Smoky chamber wants to amalgamate with the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce has plans to support and boost businesses this year.

Merging with the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce remains a top priority for the chamber as the board met Jan. 6.

“One of our current projects is to work toward chamber amalgamation and we’ve discussed some next steps toward that goal,” chamber president Nichole Simard says.

The McLennan chamber board would like to meet with the Smoky River chamber board to discuss amalgamation and the next steps, she adds.

Smoky River regional chamber was incorporated Jan. 30, 2017 after the Falher and Area Chamber of Commerce folded. The new name was selected with a vision to create a regional chamber of commerce.

Benefits and roles of a regional chamber will be explained by a special speaker at the Smoky River chamber board members only meeting on Jan. 27.

Leduc-Nisku-Wetaskiwin Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director Jennifer Garries will talk about a variety of issues to build a chamber of commerce.

“She will be sharing information about foundational chamber goals, activities, practices and amalgamation strategies,” Simard says.

The Smoky River chamber is also working on ways to better promote the region’s businesses.

“We’re looking at advertising promotion within our communities through various roadway signage possibilities,” Simard says.

The board discussed an option to locate a sign at Donnelly Corner at the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 49 west of Donnelly.

An electronic sign like one near The Beehive appears to be out of the question. All agree electronic signs may be too much of a maintenance requirement at the current time. A new sign would cost $18,000- $20,000.

Smoky River chamber board also wants to help boost the Falher Honey Festival that has been cancelled the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re also exploring options to enhance the Honey Fest and we plan to work with the committee this year.”

Monthly chamber meetings are being held virtually until further notice. The next scheduled board meeting is Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. although the day of monthly meetings may change.

Links to the meetings are posted on the chamber Facebook page.

For more information, contact the chamber by email at smokyriver [email protected]