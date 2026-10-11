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Smoky firefighters busy with first response calls

by | Oct 11, 2026 | News

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(Falher) – Smoky River Fire Department marks Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

Fire chief Marcel Maure advises residents to be safe with fire in the home.

“Fire Prevention Week serves as an important reminder for residents to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries when needed and develop and practise a home fire escape plan with every member of the household,” Maure says.

“Smoky River Fire Department extends its appreciation to volunteer firefighters, municipal partners and community members whose continued support helps keep communities throughout the region safe.”

He also reminds residents that fire prevention and public safety begin long before firefighters are dispatched.

The fire department serves the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of Falher, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville. Fire halls are located in Falher, Donnelly and McLennan.

Crews have been busy in 2026 with firefighters responding to 174 incidents from Jan. 1 to Sept. 17, with an average of 20 calls per month while maintaining an average response time of just over nine minutes, Maure says.

Medical first response times remained the department’s busiest service calls, accounting for 69 calls, nearly 40 per cent of total calls.

Crews responded to 20 calls of motor vehicle collisions on provincial highways, almost 11.5 per cent of the department’s workload.

Fire-related incidents, including structure fires, vehicle fires and outdoor fires accounted for 10 calls.

Public hazards, gas leaks, investigations and assistant other agencies continue to keep firefighters active throughout the region.

A significant portion of the department’s workload involved calls where smoke alarms were activated but no fires were discovered, he adds.

Firefighters responded to 41 alarm-related incidents, including detectors activated, alarms caused by steam or smoke, alarms accidentally activated and alarms caused by telephones.

“These calls represent nearly 24 per cent of all responses and required personnel and apparatus to investigate and ensure public safety,” Maure says.

He encourages residents and homeowners to help reduce unnecessary emergency responses by ensuring someone answers the telephone when a monitored alarm system is activated.

“Most alarm monitory companies will attempt to contact homeowners and building occupants before requesting a fire department response,” Maure says.

“If your alarm company is calling, please answer the phone. Confirming there is no emergency can often prevent fire trucks and firefighters from being dispatched unnecessarily.”

Each alarm response requires firefighters to leave their homes, families and workplaces to investigate what may be an emergency.

False alarms also place emergency vehicles on the road and temporarily reduce the fire department’s availability for other calls.

In addition to emergency response, Smoky River firefighters continue to dedicate hundreds of combined volunteer hours to train, maintain equipment, inspections and public education programs. Those efforts help ensure crews remain prepared to respond safely and effectively whenever residents require assistance.

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