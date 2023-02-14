Smoky Lanes looking toward bright future

Smoky Lanes Bowling Alley board member Joelle Benoit, left, and manager Madisen Wolfe are hoping to see some new faces at the facility this year.

There is a little piece of family fun paradise nestled on Main Street Girouxville, just waiting for new visitors to embrace the recreational opportunity.

Like many other recreational facilities, Smoky Lanes Bowling has faced a couple difficult operational years due to the restrictions put in place during the COVID pandemic. The facility’s board and staff are working hard to ensure they can successfully overcome the financial burdens they have experienced and are offering a couple of great upcoming events for families to partake.

“We want to see this bowling alley succeed,” says board member Joelle Benoit.

“It’s a really great facility in the area and we hope people will come out to ensure its longevity and success.”

The bowling alley features four bowling lanes, licensed kitchen, and a conference room, all of which can be rented out for special events.

“We need more people to support the alley so we can get more events going,” says manager Madisen Wolfe.

“For two years we were barely able to operate, now we’re hoping to build back a successful bowling alley.”

To begin its transition back to pre-COVID success, Smoky Lanes Bowling will be holding its annual general meeting Feb. 27 at 7 pm.

“We’re hoping to get new board members and some feedback from our community,” says Benoit.

“We’re also hoping to get some community support with people stepping up to sit on our board.”

The alley will be featuring a fun Family Day special event on Feb. 19, with lane rental reduced to $35. The day will feature free popcorn and hot chocolate, a kids’ colouring contest, cornhole competition, a treasure box, a candy guessing jar, and door prizes.

“It would be beneficial if they could prebook,” says Wolfe. “We are also welcoming drop-in bowlers from 12 to 8 p.m.”

They are also planning a bowling and cornhole tournament to take place in March, but have not yet determined a date.

The facility is open from October until April. Benoit says they are currently looking for someone to consider a long-term commitment in managing the facility for them. Wolfe will be soon moving from the area, and the board hopes to have someone who will show interest in managing the facility for years to come.

“It’s a great place to work,” says Wolfe. “It’s a fun family activity that gets people together in a warm spot when the weather is cold. It’s a great place to be because people are very social here.”

The conference room in the facility can be booked for $25 per hour or the full alley can be booked for $150. The ladies say the alley is the perfect place to host birthday parties or any other special engagement, adding that they’ve even had a baby shower held at the facility.

The facility also has bowling leagues that individuals can take part in and various other opportunities to engage in a fun physical activity that promotes exercise.

If you would like more information on Smoky Lanes Bowling, please phone (780) 323-4244.