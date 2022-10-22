Smoky River chamber thriving to grow local business

Nichole Simard,

President,

Smoky River

Chamber of Commerce

The Smoky River Chamber of Commerce is very excited to be wrapping up our first year back in action.

The business sentiment in the area feels positive, especially with the impressive forward momentum of Smoky Hemp Decortication and other blue and green energy projects potentially coming to the region.

We’ve been so pleased to see several businesses open this year in Falher, McLennan and the rest of the region and we’re here to support their continued success.

The chamber set some goals for the year, and we’re happy to report so far, all have been successfully achieved.

There are exciting programs coming up for the Smoky River region during the winter, too.

Some of our celebrated successes include:

-Amalgamating the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce and the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce to become the Smoky River Chamber of Commerce on April 6, a long-sought-after goal for many.

-Supporting the Falher Honey Festival and promoting the chamber at the vendors’ market, which included a printed program and map in which our member business could advertise.

-Organizing the flower baskets and signs for Falher members on Main Street.

-Partnering with Smoky River Economic Development to become authorized to use the Rural Renewal Stream of the Government of Alberta to hire immigrants, to support high-speed internet to our region and other initiatives.

-Revitalizing highway signs in McLennan to promote local business, which is currently underway.

For the rest of 2022, we’re excited to bring back the Passport to Christmas shopping program for our region. Business may contact the chamber by email to smokyriverchamber@gmail.com.

Passport to Christmas will be launched in the coming weeks.

We’re also discussing a Festival of Trees event with Smoky River Family and Community Support Services and other great activities for businesses and families.

Stay tuned for more information from the chamber and connect with us directly if we can help support the success of your business.