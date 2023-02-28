Smoky River FCSS calls for volunteer nominations

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is seeking nominations from the community to help celebrate individuals who go above and beyond in their community.

“Volunteers can be nominated for recognition by filling out one of our forms and bringing it to the office,” says community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth.

“The form can be picked up at the office. We anticipate over 100 nominees,” she adds.

Categories sponsored for the awards include Volunteer-of-the-Year, Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year, Volunteer Family-of-the-Year, and Lifetime Volunteer. Nominations for the awards will close on March 10, but will remain open for certificates until April 14. Portsmouth urges people to get their nominations in early if they’d like their volunteers considered for the awards.

The much-anticipated annual Volunteer Appreciation Event will be held on April 21 at the Girouxville Community Hall, and FCSS is welcoming people to come out to help celebrate their nominees.

“This year’s Volunteer Appreciation Event will include a supper,” says Portsmouth.

“Smoky River FCSS recognizes that many of our events and activities within our communities would not be possible without the work of volunteers.”

Portsmouth says each local municipality has been invited to send a representative to present the certificates for the volunteers from their communities.

Award sponsors for Volunteer of the Year is Smoky River FCSS, for Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year is Smoky River Economic Development, MLA Todd Lowen is sponsoring Volunteer Family-of-the-Year, and Smoky River Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Lifetime Volunteer Award.

“Anyone outside of the volunteer and their guest can purchase a ticket to attend,” says Portsmouth.

If anyone would like more information about the chance to nominate a volunteer, or would like to purchase tickets to the supper, please phone the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220.