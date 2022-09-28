Smoky River jumps on 50/50 grant opportunity

Emily Plihal

M.D. of Smoky River council approved funding at its Sept. 14 meeting for electric vehicle chargers that will be installed at the municipal office.

The M.D. had their municipal energy manager apply for funding for both a Level 3 and a Level 2 charger initially through the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre’s (MCCAC) Electric Vehicle Charging Program earlier this year. Unfortunately, once the application had been submitted, several other Alberta municipalities had already applied, and the grant was oversubscribed.

Shortly after the SouthGrow Regional Initiative was released, offering nearly 50 per cent of charging station grant funding to municipalities.

The M.D. was approved for the SG-EVCP Funding for a Level 3 charger and a Level 2 charger. Funds were applied for by the municipal energy manager for the municipality, with the approved grant totalling $44,176.56. Total cost for installation and purchase of equipment would be $96,036.

“Council recognizes that charging infrastructure is lacking in Northern Alberta,” says Reeve Robert Brochu.

“We were fortunate to be successful in our application for funding to install the chargers and decided to take advantage of the funds offered to us,” he adds.

Council spoke about the possibility that some of its fleet may be electric in the future, noting that the chargers will be helpful to have for its own future use and for visitors to the region.

Motion was made by Councillor Gilles Roy to accept the funding for the chargers. Council approved four to two.

Once a funding agreement is signed and accepted by SouthGrow, a timeline for EV Charger installation will be set. Anticipated installation will be spring 2023.

Council asked the municipal energy manager to investigate the Electric Vehicles for Municipalities Program for next council meeting.