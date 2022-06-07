Smoky River welcomes new physician

As reported in the May 11 South Peace News, a newly-recruited family medicine physician is now accepting patients at two Smoky River area medical clinics.

Alberta Health Services [AHS] announced May 17 that Dr. Firas Hussein started practicing in the community in March.

“I am very happy to welcome Dr. Hussein to northwest Alberta,” says Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping.

“Primary care is an integral part of the healthcare system, and I am thankful for AHS and the local community working together to secure Dr. Hussein’s sponsorship,” he adds.

“With his arrival, families in the area will now have more access to the healthcare services they need.”

Dr. Hussein can be reached at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre at McLennan at [780] 324-3730 or the Falher Medical Clinic at [780] 837-2275.