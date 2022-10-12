Smoky River wins ‘delicious’ contest!

Young children enjoy some delicious S’mores Sept. 22 as part of the M.D of Smoky River’s victory in a challenge to donate the most food to the local food bank. Left-right are Adalyn Duecher and Madyson Griffin.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosted a campaign to ignite competitiveness amongst local communities to collect donations for the food bank.

A Community S’mores Night was the prize for the town which collected the most food, with Falher, McLennan, Donnelly, Girouxville, the M.D. of Smoky River, Birch Hills County, Eaglesham and Tangent all competing. The M.D. of Smoky River came out on top with 10.5 lbs of food collected, with Falher collecting 1.5 pounds, Donnelly two pounds, and Birch Hills 1.5 pounds.

“The competition was more about the awareness of the food bank, but also a convenient way to have a friendly competition between the municipalities to see where the program would be held,” says FCSS director Crystal Tremblay.

“People are very generous during the holiday season, but people need the food bank year-round,” she adds.

The S’mores Night was held in Jean Cote on Sept. 22, with M.D. residents welcome to participate as a result of their impressive donations.

Tremblay says the food bank is always in short supply of canned meat, canned vegetables and fruits, Stove Top stuffing, Hamburger Helper/Tuna Helper, canned or boxed potatoes, pancake mix, tomatoes, laundry pods, cereal, toilet paper, and canned or boxed soup.

Smoky River FCSS will be holding a 12 Days of Christmas competition to try to collect even more food bank to help those in need.