New pavement on one highway in the Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Smoky River region has made it smoother for motorists. Work on Highway 2 between Triangle and Highway 679 was finished ahead of time, scheduled to be completed Oct 15. Crews worked hard to complete the 22-km project. The project was one of two in the region. New pavement was complete on Highway 747 between Highway 2A west of Triangle and Highway 669 in the Sunset House area.

A motorist has a smooth drive travelling on Highway 2 at the junction of Highway 2A at Triangle 15 km west of High Prairie.