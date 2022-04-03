Soccer returning to High Prairie?

The High Prairie Soccer Association is holding its annual general meeting March 30 at Amiro’s Steak House.
The meeting will be the kick-start to reviving minor soccer this year. In the past, hundreds of children have registered for the program.
Anyone interested in seeing a minor soccer program in town is asked to attend.
Check the association’s Facebook page for more information.

