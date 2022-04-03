Social media explodes: rash of thefts

The High Prairie and Area Discussion Board exploded last week after a rash of thefts all over High Prairie.

Vehicles, houses and businesses were all reported to have been broken into.

Even the charity Second Wind Thrift Store operated by High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church was hit. Thieves stole virtually everything from a locked shed located on the east side of the old hall, which serves as the store.

Fishing nets have also been reported stolen at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

Theft was also discussed at town council’s meeting March 22. Mayor Brian Panasiuk suggested it was perhaps time to talk to local RCMP to get restart Citizens on Patrol, which operated in town for many years.