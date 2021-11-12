Sod turned for women’s shelter at Atikameg

Whitefish Lake First Nation 459 chief and council and Seko Construction vice-president, partner Kurt Ostermann turn the sod at the new site for the Atikameg Healing Centre for Women and Children Nov. 2. Left-right are RCMP Const. Brieanna Meters, Councillor James Nahachick, Councillor Richard Laboucan, Councillor Hughie Tallman, Chief Albert Thunder, Ostermann, and Councillor Darren Auger.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When elected about four years ago, it was the Whitefish Lake First Nation band’s mandate to continue healing.

On Nov. 2, another huge step toward that goal was recognized when chief and council held a sod turning ceremony for the Atikameg Healing Centre for Women and Children, or women’s shelter.

“We need to make sure healing is happening,” said Chief Albert Thunder.

“A women’s shelter, it’s part of the healing. We pray for each other, we pray for the community, we pray for each other.”

Each councillor also said a few words. Councillor Darren Auger thanked Seko Construction, who is building the shelter. Although he was not sure, he said Atikameg was one of only 10 places in Canada to receive money to build a shelter.

“A lot of social issues in the community need to be dealt with,” he said.

“We’re achieving what we said we would do.”

Auger added council had only five months left in their term and he hoped the new council would complete the project.

Councillor Hughie Tallman added the shelter would also provide employment.

“And give people careers and a good life in Whitefish,” he added.

Councillor Richard Laboucan agreed the project was much-needed.

“It’s in the best interests of the community. It’s for our people. It’s a place of healing.”

Councillor James Nahacick added the shelter was part of several steps the band has taken toward its healing goal.

“The healing continues. . .to bring us together in peace.”

Thunder added, “everything we do is for our membership. To provide excellent service to our membership. Our greatest asset is our membership.”

He added it was important to continue the healing from the effects of the residential school system.

“Children need to live in peace.

“It’s a beautiful day because it brings healing to our community.”

Thunder also thanked band staff who worked very hard to secure money for the project, and praised the partnership they have with Seko Construction, who also built the local community hall which opened two years ago.

“At Seko, we’re pleased to be part of the solution,” says Kurt Ostermann, Seko’s vice-president, partner.

“It’s truly a team effort. This is one of 10 facilities in all of Canada. We’re thankful to be part of the construction process.”

Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2022.

The shelter is 6,500 square feet and has six family sleeping quarters, a children’s play room, three kitchens, six bath/wash rooms, a large living room, Elder’s room, therapy room, laundry facilities, a staff lunch room, large client dining room boardroom, reception and office.

“The challenge in today’s construction market is the supply chain disruption and labour shortage,” said Ostermann, but added he is confident supplies will not be a problem because of mutually beneficial existing partnerships.

Osterman added Seko has a proud history of completing several projects to First Nations in its 68-year history.