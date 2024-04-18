The 21st annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show is set to return April 20-21. Above, one gun shopper browses at a display of Barton’s Big Country at the 2023 Gun show. Left-right, are Jonathon Hesse, of High Prairie, and Barton’s owner Mike Davison.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 21st annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show returns April 20-21 at the Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and High Prairie Curling Rink.

“We will have another full house of vendors,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

Filled to capacity, the three venues feature 150 vendors at 400 tables.

“It’s a show for recreation and fun – something for everyone,” Basarab says.

The show features a variety of recreation, all-terrain vehicles, home and garden, businesses, community groups and organizations and home-based businesses.

More than 4,500 people are expected to attend the weekend event.

“We’d like to break the 5,000 mark,” Basarab says.

The event has drawn about 4,000-4,500 the past several shows.

Vendors will travel from all over Alberta and some from parts of British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Basarab says the event has become one of the biggest gun shows in the province and growing more popular.

“We’ve sold out the past eight or nine shows,” Basarab says.

In fact, the show generates more interest from vendors than the complex can accommodate.

“If we had another arena, we would fill it instantly,” Basarab says.

“We have a waiting list of 30 by April 5 and we get inquiries every day.”

He says space was already sold out more than one month ago.

About 50 vendors will be located in the gun room in the Buchanan Centre, the Artisans’ Market in the curling rink and causeway will feature about 60 vendors, including crafters and home-based businesses while the Sports Palace will include about 40 vendors such as commercial businesses, organizations, agencies and services.

Creators, artists and entrepreneurs will showcase their talents and products in the market while food producers will also be on site.

Vendors value the local show.

“We have a good reputation with how we treat our vendors,” Basarab says.

“We have volunteers help them set up and take down.

“It makes a difference.”

Vendors also find the show profitable, he notes.

“They wouldn’t come if they didn’t make money – but they do make money,” Basarab says.

“That’s why they come.”

The popular gun raffle will also return where three guns will be given away.

Big money will be up for grabs with the ever-enticing 50/50 draw.

Last year, the 50/50 draw hit a record $10,000 on the first day with $5,000 for the winner.

Basarab advises those coming to the event that an automated teller machine (ATM) may not be available on site.

A banquet with a barbecue supper is scheduled for April 20 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the High Prairie Pro Rodeo Grounds.

“We use that as our opportunity to thank all our sponsors and volunteers,” Basarab says.

“Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to host the event.”

The show will be open April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, phone Basarab at (780) 507-0051 or email to hpfishandgame@hotmail.com.