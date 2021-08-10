Something new in Faust in the ‘farm to table’ line

Tara Hedrich outside her new ‘Hedibuilt Farms’ store on the Hedrich farm near Faust. The building was constructed using materials from old barns and fences on the property.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Tara Hedrich is the proprietor of a new store, called Hedibuilt Farms.



It’s located on the family farm just south of Faust, open since July 20.



Frozen meat is what’s for sale, plus (when the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader visited last month) coffee and ice cream!



Garlic and vegetables will be for sale when available.



The beef is ‘home grown,’ as the Hedibuilt website says (hedibuiltfarms.ca).



It also says Tara’s husband Joseph Hedrich is a fourth-generation farmer on the land.



“We pride ourselves in offering our customers products that are locally grown, sustainabl(y) farmed and humanely raised,” says the blurb on the website.



“We are hoping to give them the best quality product that we can,” Tara says.



“We raise our own beef from birth to butcher so we know exactly what the animal has been fed and how it has been treated.”



Tara further tells us the pork, lamb and cheese for sale at Hedibuilt Farms is from other Alberta farms “that have the same beliefs about farming as we do.”



Hedibuilt Farms is located on Range Rd. 112, a kilometre or two south of Hwy. 2