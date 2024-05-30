Something scheduled each day during Seniors’ Week at McLennan

Chris Clegg

An activity is scheduled each day at McLennan to celebrate Seniors’ Week.

Different organizations and businesses have stepped forward to provide an activity for seniors to enjoy.

It begins Monday, June 3 when Second Look Boutique is providing coffee and cookies from 1-4 p.m. Come by for a visit and browse through the store.

The McLennan Golden Age Club is providing breakfast Tuesday, June 4. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until 12:30 p.m., a pancake breakfast is being held at the centre.

The Elks Hall is the venue June 5 when the McLennan Royal Purple provides coffee, cupcakes and squares. Stop by for a delicious treat and some socializing!

Events shift to the Northern Alberta Railway Museum Thursday, June 6. Stop by for free coffee and ice cream, and enjoy a walk along the birdwalk and nearby trails. Stop in at the gazebo for a mocktail from 1-3 p.m.

Friday sees two events. Drop by the McLennan Legion Hall for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., then head over to Manoir du Lac for cake, ice cream and music, sponsored by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

Times and schedules are subject to change.

Seniors’ Week in Alberta is celebrated from June 3-9 (first full week of June).