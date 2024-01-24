Something to offer your child on PD Days

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new camp is available for your school-aged students to provide something for them to do when there’s a professional development day at school.

Peace River’s PD Day Camps will be held in conjunction with monthly professional development days at school for students 6-12 years of age.

“In the summer we have a Summer Fun program that runs from July to August,” says Peace River’s recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“We wanted to create a program that provided structure to children, a rec program that uses all the town’s resources like bowling, mini golf, and going to see a play at the Athabasca Theatre.”

The next PD Day will be held on Jan. 31, followed by a PD Day on Feb. 15 and March 7 and 8. The camp will be held at the Baytex Energy Centre.

“The cost is $20 per student and kids will have to bring their own lunch,” says Bak.

“It’s a lot of fun, we go to the park, do activities in the field house. Coming up we are having the NAIT Boreal Research team from Peace River doing a hibernation education session and crafts with the kids,” she adds.

Bak says the next session will also provide the kids an opportunity to go swimming after the main part of the session.

PD Day Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

If you are interested in learning more please go to guestservices@peaceriver.ca or register by going to peaceriver.ca/registration. You can also call Bak at (780) 624-3204.