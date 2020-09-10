Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A major upgrade may be needed at the Sports Palace arena sooner than later.



Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson reported at council’s meeting Aug. 25 that four brine leaks were recently repaired in August at the Sport Palace arena.



Leaks are becoming more common at the arena the last few years as the system ages. On Oct. 24, 1966, High Prairie town council signed a contract to install artificial ice at the Sports Palace.



By next year, on June 18, 1967, the rink was opened for roller skating.



The estimated life expectancy of artificial ice systems built in the 1960s is about 50 years so the current life expectancy has expired.



The estimated cost to repair the pad, Martinson told council: $500,000.



“Something to think about,” he said.