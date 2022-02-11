Sound of music February 10, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Several Prairie River Junior High School students from High Prairie have been selected to perform in the Junior Honor Band in Red Deer March 4-6, by the Alberta Band Association. The Junior Honor Band provides an advanced performance experience for those students who demonstrate excellence in leadership, musicality and engagement in their home band programs. In the front row, left-right, are Leah Thompson [clarinet] and Elly Belesky [alto saxophone]. In the back row, left-right, are Leland Potvin [percussion], Owen Roberts, [percussions], Nicholas Rich [trombone], and music teacher Michael Gouge. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Students put ‘heart’ into art Creativity dazzles School News – HPE students take part in smudging ceremony HPSD wants to meet with councils