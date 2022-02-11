Sound of music

Several Prairie River Junior High School students from High Prairie have been selected to perform in the Junior Honor Band in Red Deer March 4-6, by the Alberta Band Association. The Junior Honor Band provides an advanced performance experience for those students who demonstrate excellence in leadership, musicality and engagement in their home band programs. In the front row, left-right, are Leah Thompson [clarinet] and Elly Belesky [alto saxophone]. In the back row, left-right, are Leland Potvin [percussion], Owen Roberts, [percussions], Nicholas Rich [trombone], and music teacher Michael Gouge.

