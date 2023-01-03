Soup kitchen feeds Peace River’s hungry

Peace River Community Soup Kitchen volunteers, left-right, are Theresa Hrab, Cheryl Carruthers, Sally Barkwell, Teresa Cambridge, Carol Scobey, Gun-Britt Elder, Wanda Laurin, and Sheila Lougheed.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

As we head into 2023, families across the region are facing economic hardships due to increasing costs.

Community programs throughout the area are gearing up to ensure their programs remain intact to help people who need a little help, including the Peace River Community Soup Kitchen that helps serve meals to people three days per week.

The kitchen’s volunteers prepare lunch for people on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and anyone who needs food is welcome.

“We serve clients from 12 to 1 p.m.,” says volunteer Rose Gish.

“Anyone in need (can come for a meal), from low-income people, single parents, children, people needing shelter and working poor.”

The soup kitchen is located in St. James lower hall at 9709-98 Ave across from Riverfront Park in Peace River.

“We serve mainly soup and sandwiches, but St. James has a commercial kitchen so volunteers who wish to cook a meal are able to as long as food safe guidelines are followed,” she says.

“The meals are free, but donations are gladly accepted,” adds Gish.

Gish explains the soup kitchen is run on donations from local counties, towns, businesses, and individual support. She says they spend an average of $7.50 per meal, as costs have recently gone up.

“People can donate money and we can accept food,” Gish says.

“The food needs to be in closed packages, not expired, held in refrigerator if needed and we can receive fresh fruit and vegetables.”

The kitchen is always looking for volunteers to help cook and serve the meals. Gish explains the meals are made solely by volunteers and there are no paid staff working at the facility.

“The soup kitchen is important to this area so that clients have a little more money to be able to pay the monthly bills, utilities, food, and possibly medication fees,” she says.

“We have approximately 20 to 30 clients utilizing the soup kitchen on any given day.”

Gish says there was an influx of people needing the soup kitchen through the pandemic, and the volunteers would give out lunch bags. She notes recently there has been an even larger increase in use of the kitchen, and she anticipates more demand due to increasing costs of fuel, food, and other expenses.

“At some point we would like to have meals total cooked in the commercial kitchen,” she says.

“Sagitawa Centre (also) provides meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

If you are interested in donating to the Peace River Community Soup Kitchen, please visit its website at prsoupkitchen.org or phone volunteer coordinator Wanda Laurin at (780) 625-6309.