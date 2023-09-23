South Peace News wins 53rd CCNA Award

South Peace News has won its 53rd Canadian Community Newspapers Association Award.

The paper placed third in its circulation category up to 1,499 for Best Front Page in 2022 judging. Each paper submitted two copies for judge’s consideration.

It is the fifth time since 2008 South Peace News has placed in the Best Front Page category, placing second once and third four times.

Overall, South Peace News has won at least one CCNA award in six of the last seven years, 13 out of 15 years, and 21 out of 24 years, marking a long history of achievement and consistency. The 53 awards have all been won since 1990.

South Peace News has also won 52 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards in its history with the 2022 round of judging to be announced Sept. 22-23 at the annual convention in Edmonton. South Peace News was informed weeks ago it will win at least one award.

South Peace News has now won 105 national and provincial awards.