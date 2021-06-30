Special gift for a special man

Fine Indian Products owner April Willier, left, and High Prairie resident Kelly Chalifoux, right, present departing High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright with a pair of moccasins.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Kelly Chalifoux wanted to show departing High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Warren Wright his appreciation for his efforts in taking part in Indigenous community engagement.



So, what better gift than to give Wright his own moccasins which he can wear to future ceremonies?



And to have them made by Fine Indian Products owner April Willier, of Sucker Creek, added the final touch.



Chalifoux, of High Prairie, and Willier presented the moccasins to Wright June 22 at the detachment. He presented the gift on his own behalf but noted he worked closely with Wright during his tenure as interim executive director at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and as a High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency member.



Chalifoux first met Wright at the Friendship Centre.



“And the meetings just kept happening and happening,” said Chalifoux.



Chalifoux’s list included 11 events and taking part in the grand entry at powwows, blanket exercises, the walk of privilege, pipe ceremonies, Sisters in Spirit Walk, Orange Shirt Day, and more.



“Your Indigenous community engagement to High Prairie, I believe, has earned you your own pair of moccasins. The are beaded with the RCMP logo on them,” said Chalifoux, who suggested Wright wear them to future Indigenous ceremonies.



And, quipped Chalifoux, he noted whoever follows Wright will have big moccasin to fill!



Wright replied he was deeply appreciative and touched by the gift and that he will always treasure them.