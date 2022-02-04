Special request denied

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has declined a special request by Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service [STARS] air ambulance to donate $51,000.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, council received a one-time sponsorship request from STARS’ Grande Prairie base for information.

The request for the funding was presented at council’s meeting Jan. 12 during a presentation by Glenda Farnden, senior municipal relations liaison for STARS.

“This is just in response from Glenda’s request,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk said.

The one-time fleet gift would raise the contribution by Big Lakes to $500,000, which entitles the County to receive logo recognition on the Grande Prairie STARS helicopter, Farnden explained.

She notes the special donation could be paid over 2022 and 2023, not just one year.

Last year, the previous council passed a motion to contribute $25,000 in annual funding for four years from 2022-2025.

Big Lakes became a STARS partner in 2008 and has contributed $449,000 to the air ambulance service, Farnden told council.

Currently, logos have been placed on the helicopter to recognize the milestone financial contributions by the M.D. of Greenview, Saddle Hills County, Clear Hills County, Birch Hills County, the County of Grande Prairie, the City of Grande Prairie, Peace River Regional District [B.C]) and Rocky View County.

STARS has served Alberta since 1985 and has flown more than 45,000 missions at no cost to the patient.

The local region recorded the highest number of missions in 2021 for the Grande Prairie base.

“The High Prairie region remains the top community for STARS as it has for many years,” said Farnden.

Communities and hospitals in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia are served by the Grande Prairie base.

A total of 38 missions were completed in 2021 in High Prairie and Big Lakes, up from 30 in 2020 and the highest in the past five years.

Since the County became a partner in the air ambulance service in 2008, STARS recorded high counts of 74 calls in 2014, 53 in 2011 and 48 in 2016.

Leading the calls in 2021, STARS recorded 16 missions at the High Prairie Health Complex for critical inter-facility transfers, down from six in 2020.