Special treat for Santa?

Henri Boivin, 88, a resident of Villa Beausejour in Falher, is proud of his special Christmas decoration on his door when South Peace News visited on Dec. 7. Santa Claus may have a special treat and refreshment when he stops at the Villa Beausejour. Not so sure Santa should be drinking and driving his sled but is it OK – Rudolph is leading the way!

